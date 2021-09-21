Melissa Rotruck

CUMBERLAND — Melissa “Moosey” Baasland Rotruck, 36, of Cumberland, was born Dec. 3, 1984 in Oakland and passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at UPMC-Western Maryland. Born Dec. 3, 1984, in Oakland, Mrs. Rotruck was the daughter of Trygve Allan Baasland and Alice (Lewis) Baasland. If I had known that when my wife last hugged me it would be the last time I would’ve never let go. If I had known when she last mimed “I love you,” because the bpap allowed her to breathe but not speak, was the last time she would ever tell me I would’ve held her close and never stopped repeating “I love you too” to her.