CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Melissa Rotruck

By Submitted photo
WVNews
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — Melissa “Moosey” Baasland Rotruck, 36, of Cumberland, was born Dec. 3, 1984 in Oakland and passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at UPMC-Western Maryland. Born Dec. 3, 1984, in Oakland, Mrs. Rotruck was the daughter of Trygve Allan Baasland and Alice (Lewis) Baasland. If I had known that when my wife last hugged me it would be the last time I would’ve never let go. If I had known when she last mimed “I love you,” because the bpap allowed her to breathe but not speak, was the last time she would ever tell me I would’ve held her close and never stopped repeating “I love you too” to her.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, MD
City
Cumberland, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Helen, MD
Cumberland, MD
Obituaries
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing School#Jude#Flowers#Bible Church#Western Maryland#Upmc Western#Hardware Store#Draino#Times
CBS News

CDC "strongly recommends" COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it "strongly recommends" the COVID-19 vaccine before or during pregnancy, and it issued a call for "urgent action" to increase vaccination rates as COVID cases and deaths rise among mostly unvaccinated pregnant Americans. The CDC says there have been more than 125,000...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy