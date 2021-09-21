Joel Coen’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth Shares Eerie First Trailer
This year sees members of two of the most renowned director-sibling partnerships going solo. Later this year, we have Lana Wachowski steering The Matrix without her sister Lilly in the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections – and with The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Joel Coen (of ‘The Coen Brothers’ fame) is going it alone without Ethan for his Shakespeare adaptation. But fear not – the first trailer for Coen’s take on Macbeth is finally here, and it looks like it’ll be no less of a Coen powerhouse piece, with some eye-catching stark monochrome cinematography, and a stupidly starry cast. Check it out.www.empireonline.com
