Joel Coen’s The Tragedy Of Macbeth Shares Eerie First Trailer

Earlier this summer the film world received its equivalent of the Beatles breakup: Ethan Coen quietly announced that he would be taking an indefinite hiatus from filmmaking to focus on playwriting and other non-cinematic endeavors. Coen is, of course, along with his brother Joel, one half of one of the greatest filmmaking partnerships in recent memory, responsible for such classics as Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men. Save for a couple of early 2000s missteps, the Coen Brothers’ output has been unimpeachable, and had shown no visible signs of slowing down (their most recent film, the 2018 western anthology The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, was as alive with ideas as anything in their filmography). The thought of a future– even if only a near one– with no new Coen Brothers movies simply feels unspeakably grim.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO