Fugees Reunite For First Live Shows In 15 Years
The trio will tour across three continents to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit album 'The Score'. Fugees are reuniting for their first live shows in 15 years. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second and final studio album, The Score, Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel will head out on a run of 12 dates for their first world tour in 25 years. The tour kicks off tomorrow (September 22) with an intimate, pop-up show at an as-yet undisclosed location in New York City.thequietus.com
