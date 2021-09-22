Fugees Reunite For First Live Shows In 15 Years

Following the death of Stepa J. Groggs in 2020, Injury Reserve weave new music from some of the rapper's final verses. There was an alternative reality where Injury Reserve became as big as Drake. Anyone who heard their 2016 album Floss heard that. A collective of two rappers Stepa J. Groggs and Ritchie with a T plus producer Parker Corey from the very un-hip-hop Arizona, they had a De La Soul sense of mischief and a Kanye-bounce. They could rap, yes, but they could make pop songs in the same breath that they made bangers. Throw on ‘S On Ya Chest’ and hear a group who were witty and smile-inducing to a rare degree.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO