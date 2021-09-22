CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugees Reunite For First Live Shows In 15 Years

The Quietus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trio will tour across three continents to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit album 'The Score'. Fugees are reuniting for their first live shows in 15 years. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second and final studio album, The Score, Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel will head out on a run of 12 dates for their first world tour in 25 years. The tour kicks off tomorrow (September 22) with an intimate, pop-up show at an as-yet undisclosed location in New York City.

thequietus.com

WDBO

The Fugees to reunite for 25th anniversary of “The Score”

11/2 - Chicago, IL. The Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour dates. You can even take action for the chance to earn tickets to some of the shows. Otherwise, for the rest of us, tickets for the tour go on...
MUSIC
rapradar.com

The Fugees To Reunite For The Score Tour

Read or not, The Fugees will be reuniting for a tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their classic album, The Score. Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras will kick off the 7-date North American leg November 2 in Chicago and make their way across the country including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington D.C. and more. In December, the trio before will travel overseas for shows in Paris, London, Nigeria, and Ghana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tribuneledgernews.com

Fugees announce first world tour in 25 years

Fugees are in talks to reunite after 15 years. According to an insider, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers - comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - have been back in touch to discuss marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 LP 'The Score'. As well as a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The Fugees Reunite In NYC

You’re never going to believe this, but a concert that involved both Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean didn’t start on time. Earlier this week, the Fugees, a group who hadn’t released an album in 25 years and hadn’t performed live in 15, announced a global reunion tour. The tour was set to start with a New York show in an unannounced location. Last night, the New York show happened, but there were some predictable snags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rapradar.com

Fugees Reunite For Concert In New York

Fugee-nited and it feels so good. Earlier this week, the Fugees announced that they will embark on an international tour, and perform first in New York at an undisclosed location on an unknown date. On Wednesday (Sept. 22), Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel took to New York’s Pier...
MUSIC
nny360.com

The Fugees reunite after 15 years to celebrate their historic album ‘The Score’

Hip-hop group The Fugees has announced that it is reuniting for the first time in 15 years. The trio — comprised of original members Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel — announced Tuesday that they are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 album, “The Score,” with a 12-city international tour.
MUSIC
jambands

In NYC, Fugees Celebrate First Concert in 15 Years

Just days after announcing their surprise reunion, the Fugees took the stage at New York City’s Pier 17 on Sept. 23, performing their first show in 15 years. Of course, the concert started almost three hours late, but patient fans were rewarded with a 45-minute set consisting of cuts from Fugees landmark The Score.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Fugees Reunite With 'Ready or Not' for Global Citizen 2021: Watch

Their participation in the fest comes ahead of their recently announced international reunion tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their landmark sophomore album The Score. The performance that aired during the massive Global Citizen Live event on Saturday (Sept. 25) was filmed on Wednesday, when the group put...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Jennifer Lopez Electrifies Global Citizen Live [Performances]

Jennifer Lopez was on-hand at Global Citizen Live 2021 and slayed the stage for a worthy cause. The mammoth event, which simultaneously took place in cities across the globe such as Los Angeles, London, New York, Mumbai, Paris, Lagos, Sydney, and Rio De Janeiro, calls for action to halt climate change and stresses the need for funds to combat famine and facilitate mass COVID-19 vaccinations.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Global Citizen Live Returns To Central Park For Star-Studded Concert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A concert for a cause brought celebrities, local leaders and even royalty to Central Park on Saturday. Global Citizen Live featured no shortage of stars, raising awareness for humanitarian causes. Concertgoers and organizers say it’s so great to be back in Central Park supporting important causes after last year’s was virtual only. Sixty thousand people were expected to be in attendance on the Great Lawn on Saturday. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, the massive concert kicked off with some of the biggest names in the music industry donating their time and talent. One of the first to hit the stage was...
MUSIC
