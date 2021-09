Minneapolis City SC announced this afternoon that the club will be joining USL League Two for the 2022 soccer season. “We are excited to make the step up to USL League Two, which will challenge our club to level up on and off the field. That will help us be an even better platform for local talent to elevate—and it will be super fun for our fans to see us tangle with some of the best division four clubs in the country.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO