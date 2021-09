HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton is offering an opportunity for people to honor their heroes with the second annual Flags for Heroes patriotic display, November 1-19, on the grounds of RWJ University Hospital at Hamilton. Sponsorships of 3 feet by 5 feet American flags start at $50 for individuals and $275 for businesses. Deadline to buy a sponsorship is October 20. Net proceeds raised by the Club are donated to local charities and other organizations through the Rotary Club of Robbinsville Hamilton Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. For more information and to sponsor a flag, visit www.rhrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RobbinsvilleHamiltonRotary.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO