Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is a beautiful action-adventure game full of joy, wonder and character. It's a breath of fresh air. Atmosphere can feel almost superfluous in video games at the moment. Despite its very obvious importance, there’s sometimes an assumption that if the more mechanical parts of a game serve their purpose - and do so reliably - then elements like immersion, environment and art style are merely contributors to a solid product. But my view is to the contrary; I think it’s usually those elements that turn a game into a phenomenon. This is very clearly proven by Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

