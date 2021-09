The four years of Trump’s presidency were marked with incredible amounts of scandals, mishandlings, complete disregard for democracy, the platforming of right-wing extremism, and even an insurrection on the United States Capitol, just to name a few milestones. While all of these things had, and continue to have, deep effects on politics and society as a whole, there is one thing from the Trump administration that could slow and even derail progressive policies and platforms for generations to come: the federal courts.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO