Making a Top Ten Day

It’s a Top Ten Day. That’s right — capitalized. That means it’s official. It’s important. A blue sky with a couple puffy clouds sailing above, a soft wind, a bright sun shining on the lake, a tiny chill in the September air; all this, and me still in shirt sleeves, still just warm enough. The thought of the whole day ahead of me makes me smile. Now that’s a Top Ten. My dad would bop into the room and proclaim this probably 100 days out of the year, at least. “It’s a Top Ten Day!” Big grin. Sparkle in his eye. Bounce in his step. Happy man. It’s easy to see top ten days when you’re a happy person. Happy inside yourself. Happy no matter what life slings at you on occasion. And life slings all sorts of stuff, all the time. Of course we all get sad, mad, upset, horrified, confused, exhausted. We’re all in that arena of life, make no mistake. Lots of mud and muck in life; let the slinging begin. Sometimes the universe hits us good. Takes a bit to recover. Store this away: Even though you must duck and cover, hide, retreat, or steel yourself and come out fighting — there’s always a Top Ten Day ahead somewhere. That’s Pollyanna thinking, yeah; but that’s crucial to having your pendulum swing back to Happy again and again.