'It's Time': After 15 NBA Seasons, Guard JJ Redick Retires

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday. The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams — Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games, and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.

www.usnews.com

