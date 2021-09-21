CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MO

Schlafly Beer Art Outside Festival returns to Maplewood in October

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- The Schlafly Beer Art Outside Festival is bringing live music and beer to Maplewood in early October. The family-friendly Art Outside Festival will be held at the Schlafly Bottleworks site at 7260 Southwest Ave from Friday Oct. 1 to Sunday Oct. 3. Typically, the festival is held on Memorial Day but the dates were moved back due to the pandemic. Beside enjoying live tunes, visitors can buy various artwork from local artists like ceramics, paintings, textiles, glass and jewelry.

