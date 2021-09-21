Everything Ed Orgeron said Monday ahead of LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Monday to preview the matchup against Mississippi State. Here's everything he said to reporters on his Zoom call. Opening statement: "Outstanding team effort. Want to thank our coaches for working so hard last week. Taking the next step for our team. We made some improvement, we're not there yet. We've got to continue to stay hungry, continue to work on the things that we identified that we have to fix and we have to stay hungry this week. This is a very challenging opponent in Mississippi State in a hostile crowd starting SEC play.