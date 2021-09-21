Tigers in the NFL: Week 2 roundup

Another week of the NFL regular season wrapped up. Below is a look at the LSU Tigers in the NFL and where they play, along with how they fared in week 2. Sign up for FREE text alerts on Geaux247 to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click Here to become a FREE registered user and Click Here if you are already a VIP subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.