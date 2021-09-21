CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MULIMBA drops powerful, BLM-inspired track "Here I Go"

By Malvika Padin
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging artist MULIMBA drops anthemic offering “Here I Go,” a powerful track showcasing a genre-defying alternative sound spanning electronic hooks and gospel beats. Led by his smooth vocals backed by booming beats, the production is soulful and impactful in perfect halves encouraging complete freedom in its swirling sonics. Written during...

Tedious & Brief drops groovy breakup track “Not That Deep"

Indie alt-pop artist Jamie Jacobsen, better known as Tedious & Brief, drops groovy track “Not That Deep,” a lush sonic exploration of moving on from heartbreak. With tongue-in-cheek song writing driven by smooth guitars, booming beats and husky vocals, the hazy offering sees Jacobsen dive into a break-up story from the perspective of a person who is coming out of the bitter phase of lost love, letting go of any power an ex has over them.
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Mr.Reaper Drops the Clip For His Track "Thru The Dark"

Raw talent and a burning desire to achieve greatness is something that you just can't run away from. Mr.Reaper learned that lesson in 2019 when he found his way back to the rap and hip-hop scene after a long hiatus due to financial and personal problems. Realizing his true potential, the multi-faceted artist has had his foot on the gas pedal ever since. Now, he's focused on making music that addresses the profound theme of looking at life from a new perspective. His latest project, Light vs. Dark, is a seven-track album that touches on narratives such as deception, uncertainty, self-improvement, living in the moment and sticking to your dreams. Serving as the embodiment of standing against the status quo, Mr.Reaper's grind and hustle translate effortlessly into his music.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

AngelMaker Drop New Track, “Creator’s Conscience,” and Two-Song EP

Deathcore fans, rejoice: AngelMaker have dropped a brand new single and music video, “Creator’s Conscience,” as part of a two-song EP titled Dawn that is also out now. AngelMaker are part of the recent new-school deathcore renaissance of uber-heavy, dynamic bands that pull from a wider variety of influences than the deathcore of yore: think Shadow of Intent, Brand of Sacrifice, etc. One listen to “Creator’s Conscience” and you’ll understand what I mean by that if you’re somehow not already familiar with any of these three bands; yeah, there’s plenty here of what made Suicide Silence and Whitechapel so popular all those years ago, but there’s also a ton more, particularly from the Obscura tech-death spectrum.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Jackson Wang Supergroup PANTHEPACK Drops 10-Track Debut Album, ‘The Pack’

The Jackson Wang-led supergroup set social media on a frenzy yesterday when they announced that their debut album would be arriving today. The release follows the premiere of their first music video for “BUZZ” last September 9. The Pack also includes previously released singles “DNA” and “Transmit.”. In a press...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Ike Rhein Drops His Latest Track “Just Like You”

An esteemed artist from Michigan shows off his range through the new single “Just Like You.”. Rhein recently released his latest song “Just Like You” across all platforms. The artist wanted to deliver something unique and meaningful to his fans worldwide. Through this single, Rhein wants his fans to realize that no one is perfect and everyone can make mistakes in a relationship. This song is catchy and focuses primarily on acoustics, and showcases Rhein’s skill set as an artist.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Don Diablo Drops Comprehensive Star-Studded 21-Track Album, ‘Forever’

Don Diablo is back at it, and we couldn’t be happier. For proof of this, look no further than his latest release, FORΞVΞR. Forever is a big one, as it’s a 21-track full-fledged album. If you’re a fan of Don Diablo and the unique universe he’s created for his Hexagonians worldwide, you’re going to love this one.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Walk the Moon drops two track bundle

“Fire in Your House” featuring Johnny & Jesse Clegg and “DNA (The Keys)” available now. Walk The Moon has released a new two track bundle – “Fire In Your House” ft. Johnny Clegg & Jesse Clegg and “DNA (The Keys)” via RCA Records. “Fire In Your House” ft. Johnny Clegg & Jesse Clegg comes alongside a music video which was directed by Nina Kramer. This follows the first exciting drop of music from earlier this summer which featured their explosive first single “Can You Handle My Love??” which the band also performed on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as tracks “Giants” and “I’m Good.”
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Daniel Hex gets introspective on "Look Ma, No Hands!"

Daniel Hex is back with more silky and melodic alt-R&B. Known for his gracefully charismatic crooning that perfectly matches to his choice of liminal and moody instrumentals, the Detroit native's short discography is filled with all hits, and no misses. It comes as no surprise, then, to see the rising singer delivering yet another heater with his new single "Look Ma, No Hands!"
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Fairplay Drop Highly-Anticipated Three Track EP On Click Records With ‘Here & There’

FairPlay have arrived, and for proof of this look no further than their latest offering. A three-track EP titled Here & There. Here & There is a special one. I say this, as it features three unique tracks the duo has been using as secret weapons in their sets. The Jordanian duo, composed of Fuad Abu Jaber and Faisal Tadros, have come to be known for their unique take on modern music, with a nomadic twist. After having given the Here & There EP a listen myself, I think you’re going to love it.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

MAC TAY Drops West Coast-Inspired ‘Cali Signature’ Double Album

Up-and-coming Thai rapper MAC TAY just shared his debut project, Cali Signature. The West Coast-referencing double album brims with unmistakably old-school G-funk production. Packed with features from Thai OGs and contemporaries alike, MAC TAY gets an assist 16 Lambo, Zeehot, Miyabi, MOOTAE, T!NE, HK, P$L, Furlong, and more. Check the...
CELEBRITIES
earmilk.com

Jon Bellion returns with powerful track "I FEEL IT" featuring Burna Boy

Jon Bellion comes together with Burna Boy to drop "I FEEL IT," a track driven by otherworldly sounds and profound lyrics. This time, on "I FEEL IT," Bellion actually makes us "feel" the music, with emotional, thought-provoking lyrics and carefully constructed yet powerful songwriting skills. In the catchy chorus, Bellion intensely sings, "I feel it/ You ain't got to say one word to me, one word/ Because I feel it/ I feel it/ I f-f-f-f-feel it/," as the vocal repetition creates a magnetic field. Bellion's unique talent of beautifully capturing emotions through intricate wordplay tugs at our heartstrings with every syllable that he utters, particularly through the delivery that includes his soft tone. Joining Jon Bellion, Burna Boy also creates an impactful atmosphere through his captivating lyrics and euphoric voice. These characteristics mixed with the lo-fi beats, the drums, the guitar strings, the clarinet, and other exceptional sounds, create a track that we won't be able to stop listening to.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Oh Wonder Return With New Album, ‘22 Break,’ Drop Title Track

Oh Wonder are back with new single “22 Break,” the title track from the duo’s surprise new album (out on Island Records on October 8th). The project was teased earlier this week by the cinematic visual for the short film set to accompany the record, which also previewed opening track “Baby.” All of this follows 2020’s No One Else Can Wear Your Crown, and back-to-back top 10 albums from the band who have – on their own distinct terms – become one of UK pop’s more unsuspecting success stories (2.7 billion streams, 1.7 million adjusted album sales, and vocal fans from the likes of Billie Eilish, who covered “All We Do” during her Apple documentary).
MUSIC
earmilk.com

BIIANCO releases another interactive video for new track “pins and needles”

“We’re all phoenixes, sometimes we just need a minute to rebuild from our ashes," says Los Angeles-based queer-femme pop artist BIIANCO. Hopefully you remember them, when earlier this year, they released their haunting power anthem “that’s what friends are for” with an equally haunting interactive music video game full of zombies and the power of friendship. Today, BIIANCO surprises fans once again with the interactive, virtual reality music video for their newest track “pins and needles.”
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Feeder Drop New Track Magpie

Feeder have dropped a new song, Magpie. Driven by a pounding beat, the grunge guitar-drenched rocker leans hard into an industrial aesthetic and will appear on the band's upcoming album, 'Torpedo', due out on March 18 via Big Teeth Music. It follows the previously unveiled title track. Lead singer and...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Kate Brunotts digs deep in "ALL THE VOICES IN MY HEAD"

Indie pop act Kate Brunotts shares her self-produced single "ALL THE VOICES IN MY HEAD" which dives into the concept of self-acceptance in the digital sphere amidst the information overload. She delivers a melancholic and somewhat weary performance as she runs through the gamut of emotions that come with being on social media these days. From the negative comments, random trolls, and whatnot, Brunotts akin these elements to being voices in her head, and the only way to balance things is out is by finding a balance between the good and bad. The self-produced record is as ominous as they come and it's ripe with moody strings, cinematic violin strings, and ominous-sounding stacked harmonies that pepper the punchy drum grooves and mild bassline.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

AVIV drops a message of yearning in "love of your life"

Indie pop artist AVIV is only 15 years old, but she exudes a raw talent for songwriting that is far beyond her years. After releasing a string of singles earlier this year, the artist returns with her new track “love of your life,” which is all about young love, mismatched relationships, and navigating your way through disillusionment and disappointment. This is nothing new for AVIV, who is known for her vulnerable songwriting where she reflects on pivotal life experiences and deep-seated emotions for a healing and cathartic release.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Latin girl group Bella Dose celebrate culture on versatile and empowering EP Suelta

Describing themselves as “fierce, ambitious, and goofy,” Latin girl group Bella Dose brings us into each and every story they weave within their music, making listeners a part of their cultural-infused musical journey. Previously establishing their prowess with English singles, their latest EP Suelta, sees the quartet consisting of Brianna, Jenni, Thais, and Melany, explore a wide range of Latin influenced genres, underpinned by emotive song writing.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Vocab Slick shares visuals for "What It Is" ahead of 'Language' LP

With his long-awaited Language LP finally set to drop in October, Vocab Slick ramps up the hype for the project with the stylish new video for “What It Is.” The track is produced by longtime collaborator Surebert who crafts a bass-heavy backdrop for Slick to go the whole nine with the pen. form the jump, the rapper makes it known that he is not here to play and packs more than a handful of literary devices to convey his thoughts. From the internal rhyme scheme, hyperbolic lyrical imagery, and no-nonsense flow, the result is a crash course in lyrics 101 for those who might not recognize the man's verbal skills. He even peppers the track with a carefree melodic chorus just to show that he can do anything he wants and it works to the tee.
MUSIC

