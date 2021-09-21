MULIMBA drops powerful, BLM-inspired track "Here I Go"

Jon Bellion comes together with Burna Boy to drop "I FEEL IT," a track driven by otherworldly sounds and profound lyrics. This time, on "I FEEL IT," Bellion actually makes us "feel" the music, with emotional, thought-provoking lyrics and carefully constructed yet powerful songwriting skills. In the catchy chorus, Bellion intensely sings, "I feel it/ You ain't got to say one word to me, one word/ Because I feel it/ I feel it/ I f-f-f-f-feel it/," as the vocal repetition creates a magnetic field. Bellion's unique talent of beautifully capturing emotions through intricate wordplay tugs at our heartstrings with every syllable that he utters, particularly through the delivery that includes his soft tone. Joining Jon Bellion, Burna Boy also creates an impactful atmosphere through his captivating lyrics and euphoric voice. These characteristics mixed with the lo-fi beats, the drums, the guitar strings, the clarinet, and other exceptional sounds, create a track that we won't be able to stop listening to.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO