Before masks, before vaccines, back when “social distancing” wasn’t a fully ingrained way of life, we were all stuck in our homes with nothing to do but watch “Tiger King” on Netflix and the legend of Joe Exotic was born. Once the series played out, and Joe ended up behind bars, it looked like we might get a dramatized version starring Nic Cage. Then other ideas were bandied about. They all fizzled out, save one. Robot Chicken’s truly excellent “G.I. Joe Exotic” and it’s clear that if ANY Tiger King reboot/dramatization was going to get the green light, it should be this one.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO