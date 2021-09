Lainey Wilson’s song “Things A Man Oughta Know” is set to hit number 1 on the country charts so she stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for her first appearance. Her song “Things A Man Oughta Know” will mark Wilson’s first number 1 song. She’s amazed at the power the song has had through her fans. She has had single mothers, single fathers, and guys who have messed up all reach out to her sharing that her song made an impact on them. The song impacted another fan so much that it halted a divorce that was about to happen. Wilson said “that’s the power of music.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO