Amazon Reaffirms Support For Marijuana Legalization And Says Former Workers Punished Over Cannabis Are Eligible For Employment

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is reaffirming its support for federal marijuana legalization, and it disclosed on Tuesday that its earlier decision to end drug testing for cannabis will also be retroactive, meaning former workers and applicants who were punished for testing positive for THC will have their employment eligibility restored. The company’s move...

www.marijuanamoment.net

The Motley Fool

Will Amazon Invest in the Marijuana Industry?

Amazon announced its support of cannabis reform through the backing of two significant bills. The pot sector could be a source of long-term revenue growth. Low valuations in the cannabis sector would make it easy for Amazon to invest. President Joe Biden winning the U.S. election last November sparked excitement...
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
CBS News

New California law protects warehouse workers at companies like Amazon, supporters say

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday establishing first-of-its-kind protections for warehouse workers. The new law, which will impact companies such as Amazon and other major retailers, forces them to disclose production quotas and productivity metrics to warehouse employees and government agencies. Companies will have 30 days from the date someone is hired to provide an employee with a written description of the quotas they need to meet.
marijuanamoment.net

More Banks Say They’re Working With Marijuana Businesses, Federal Report Shows As Lawmakers Advance Reform

The number of banks and credit unions reporting that they work with marijuana businesses ticked up last quarter, according to new federal data. As of June 30, there were 706 financial institutions that had filed requisite reports saying they were actively serving cannabis clients. Thats up from 689 in the previous quarter but still down from a peak of 747 in late 2019.
News On 6

Amazon Joins Effort To Legalize Marijuana On Federal Level

Amazon is joining the effort to legalize marijuana on the federal level. The company says Congress needs to act to catch up with the growing number of states that have decriminalized cannabis (19) so far. Amazon said the legal discrepancy can create an unfair obstacles for some job applicants, particularly...
Maxim

Amazon Wants To Help Legalize Cannabis Nationwide

Supporters of nationwide decriminalization and legalization of recreational cannabis have one very big major tech company on their side: Amazon. Gizmodo took note of the blog post Amazon senior vice president of human resources Beth Galetti published about the company's position on Sept. 21. Galetti reminded readers that the company...
KTEM NewsRadio

Amazon Pledges Support in Effort to Legalize Weed in the U.S.

Looks like one of the nations leading employers is pushing for change when it comes to marijuana laws in the U.S. The nation's second-biggest private employer says they will lead the charge for reformed weed laws. Amazon has announced it will end its reemployment marijuana testing policy, and lend its...
headynj.com

Amazon & Other Companies Ending Marijuana Drug Testing to Cope with Worker Shortage

Amazon and several major American companies have decided to end marijuana drug testing to cope with worker shortages. Legalization has swept the nation, making the enjoyment of cannabis more popular than ever in this new era of openness. Thus, some companies have realized the error of refusing to hire an otherwise qualified job candidate.
azmarijuana.com

Amazon Has Decided to Support Federal Cannabis Legalization

In June 2021, Amazon announced it would exclude marijuana from its comprehensive pre-employment drug screening program for unregulated positions (e.g., positions not regulated by the Department of Transportation). It also reinstated the employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during random or pre-employment marijuana screenings.
ValueWalk

Amazon Presses On U.S. Government To Legalize Marijuana

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has urged the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, as the e-commerce giant is prompting Congress to pass a federal law to decriminalize its use. With this, the company intends to ease the employee screening process amid the labor shortage. Why There Is No Bitcoin ETF In The...
KTRE

Amazon relaxes marijuana policies as it pushes support for federal legalization

(Gray News) - Amazon has announced several policy changes regarding marijuana use, and the tech giant is also planning to push for federal legalization of the drug. Amazon senior vice president of human resources Beth Galetti wrote on the company’s website Tuesday that employees and applicants who were terminated or denied employment because of drug screenings will once again be eligible for jobs. This does not include positions regulated by the Department of Transportation.
The Independent

Amazon lobbying Biden administration to make cannabis legal

Amazon is pushing for cannabis to be federally legalized, the online commerce giant has announced.In a statement released on Tuesday morning, the company said:“Given our previous support for legalizing cannabis at the federal level, as well as expunging certain criminal records and investing in impacted businesses and communities, Amazon recently announced our support for, and began actively lobbying on, the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021 (MORE Act).”The company said that part of the reason for its lobbying effort was to make hiring easier, reports Business Insider.“We’ve found that eliminating pre-employment testing for cannabis allows us to...
CBS News

Amazon says 1 million workers applied for jobs this week

Amazon said Friday that 1 million people from around the world applied for jobs during a September 15 recruiting event held by the online retailer. The hiring push follows the company's announcement this week that it plans to hire 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers in the U.S., with those roles offering average starting wages of $18 an hour.
