A major trend within the financial services industry is the rush to consolidate users’ finances into one nifty streamlined app. The all-in-one “super app,” which would allow users to access all their finances in one place, has venture capitalists buzzing. To wit, Revolut was just valued at $33 billion. PayPal and Walmart are also jumping on the super app bandwagon.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO