CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo, one of the largest employers in Charlotte, is once again pushing back the date its workers will return to the office. Wells Fargo announced employees will come back full-time Nov. 1. The bank said rising COVID-19 cases across the country are prompting the delay in getting workers back into the office. The bank previously pushed its return date to Oct. 18 from Sept. 6 due to the delta variant.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO