Oct. 16: Animal Rescue League’s Howl-O-Ween 5K, for dogs and their owners
MANCHESTER, NH – Lace up your sneakers, leash up your canines and show us your Halloween costumes….for both yourself and your four-legged companions. The Animal Rescue League of NH will be hosting the Howl-O-Ween 5K, a family and dog-friendly run/walk, on Saturday, October 16 at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The 3.1-mile timed race along the river will start and end at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of the season.manchesterinklink.com
