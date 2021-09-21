CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Oct. 16: Animal Rescue League’s Howl-O-Ween 5K, for dogs and their owners

By Press Release
manchesterinklink.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, NH – Lace up your sneakers, leash up your canines and show us your Halloween costumes….for both yourself and your four-legged companions. The Animal Rescue League of NH will be hosting the Howl-O-Ween 5K, a family and dog-friendly run/walk, on Saturday, October 16 at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The 3.1-mile timed race along the river will start and end at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Costumes are encouraged in celebration of the season.

manchesterinklink.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Lifestyle
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dogs#Pet Dogs#Dog#The Animals#Animal Rescue League#Nh#The Animal Rescue League#Arlnh

Comments / 0

Community Policy