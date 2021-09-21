DCSF hosting Homecoming Tailgate Party to benefit city schools
Enjoy a barbeque dinner before the Demopolis High School Homecoming Game and help the Demopolis City Schools Foundation at the same time. A Tailgate Fundraiser to benefit the DCSF will be held before the game on Friday, Oct. 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Ashley Coplin, executive director, said the event promises more than just good food. It will feature DHS cheerleaders and members of the River City Blue Marching Band and entertainment by retired DMS math teacher Mike Rogers and DHS special education teacher Andi Turberville.www.westalabamawatchman.com
Comments / 0