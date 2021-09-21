CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

DCSF hosting Homecoming Tailgate Party to benefit city schools

By Jan McDonald
The West Alabama Watchman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy a barbeque dinner before the Demopolis High School Homecoming Game and help the Demopolis City Schools Foundation at the same time. A Tailgate Fundraiser to benefit the DCSF will be held before the game on Friday, Oct. 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Ashley Coplin, executive director, said the event promises more than just good food. It will feature DHS cheerleaders and members of the River City Blue Marching Band and entertainment by retired DMS math teacher Mike Rogers and DHS special education teacher Andi Turberville.

