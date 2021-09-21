CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sounds of Billboard Latin Music Week, Presented by Samsung Galaxy

By Billboard Staff
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest week in Latin music is back in Miami. Entertaining fans for over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week is the premier destination for Latin's top hitmakers, actors, influencers, and industry leaders. The week-long event presented by Samsung Galaxy is full of one-of-a-kind conversations, workshops, exclusive performances, and showcases and features Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Natti Natasha and many more. Attendees can catch the Samsung Galaxy suite of devices from phones to earbuds powering the conference throughout the week The event kicks off Sept 20 and leads up to the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept 23. It’s all happening only in Miami, you don’t wanna miss it. Whether you're in Miami or watching from home, listen to the Latin Week playlists below.

