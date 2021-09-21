Out & About: Live music at the Notch Brighton Biergarten
Earlier this month the Charles River Speedway in Brighton caught our attention as a live music destination by hosting the annual Fuzzstival. But the former harness and bicycle racing track at 525 Western Ave., which was first constructed in 1899 and sits on the National Register of Historic Places, is keeping the beat rolling into autumn thanks to Notch Brewing, who after opening its new location earlier this summer has rolled out a pretty impressive live music program.vanyaland.com
