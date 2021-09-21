COVID updates: Hospitalizations up in Parker, Palo Pinto counties

METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

After a brief lull, hospitalization numbers spiked this week, with the number of COVID patients occupying at least 74 percent in both counties.

As of the latest data released Monday, Palo Pinto County has more than 83 percent of its ICU beds occupied, with 50.8 percent of total beds.

Parker County has more than 74 percent of its ICU beds occupied, with 53.7 percent of total beds.

Palo Pinto County recorded about 140 new confirmed positive COVID cases since Sept. 14, but has not recorded any fatalities in that span.

Parker County meanwhile has recorded more than 470 confirmed positive cases since Sept. 14, and one fatality.

COVID numbers in schools:

According to data provided by Texas State Health Services, Mineral Wells ISD reported 34 new COVID cases from students and 3 from staff members from Sept. 6-12. The district has a total enrollment of 3,070.

Springtown ISD recorded 53 new student cases in during that period, out of its 3,665 enrollment.

For the school year, Weatherford ISD has reported 658 lab-confirmed cases, with 69 current individual cases. The district has an enrollment of 8,029.

To view the full state data, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/