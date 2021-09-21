CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UM Dancer Joins Popular Reality Show

By Angel
 10 days ago
Wow, congrats are in order for University of Montana dance program graduate Amber Laiche (pronounced Lesh.) She has been chosen as one of this season's contestants on the CMT reality show "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team." I've never seen it, but see the title all of the time when scrolling, and the show has been around since 2006, so it must be a hit.

107.5 Zoo FM

200 Inspired Montana Artists Joining Together For the Holidays

We've known each other for a couple of decades, so you probably realize by now that I go bananas for the holidays. Not just Christmas, all three of 'em, Thanksgiving, all of December, and New Year's Eve. With the holiday season at our house extending to mid-January for two important birthdays - our son's, and Dave Grohl's. I just love a season where people are a little nicer to each other and there are days off work with the intended purpose of you staying home to drink cocoa and snuggle with the people and pets you love the most.
MONTANA STATE
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
papermag.com

Maybe That Activism Reality Show Wasn't the Best Idea

On second thought, maybe a reality competition show pitting activists against one another to see whose cause was more worthy wasn't a great idea after all. Following an entirely proportionate and completely reasonable amount of public backlash, CBS has decided to retool their proposed celebrity-hosted reality competition show, The Activist, as a docuseries instead. Last week, Deadline reported that the network was currently working on a show co-hosted by Priyanka Chopra, Julianne Hough and Usher that would see six activists working with "three high-profile public figures" competing to "bring meaningful change to one of three vitally important world causes: health, education and environment."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Names Jesse Palmer as Season 26 Host

ABC has found its host for The Bachelor. Jesse Palmer, a one-time Bachelor star himself, will become the new face the franchise when season 26 premieres. Production is set to start at the end of September, with the season expected to air in January 2022. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” says Palmer in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor...
NFL
AFP

US reality show 'The Activist' backtracks after uproar

Creators of a new reality show pitting activists promoting charitable causes against each other were forced to change course following a massive backlash, with a top star apologizing Thursday for her participation. "The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you."
TV & VIDEOS
107.5 Zoo FM

Is Western Montana Ready for a Bucking Good Time?

We're not sure if you will be required to learn all the dance moves to "Fancy Like," but we are betting against it. But you are more than welcome to kick up your heels anyway you choose, and help support the University of Montana Rodeo Team at their annual Cowboy Ball. The Montana Rodeo team's premier fundraising event and largest western event in Montana is happening Saturday, October 09, 2021. Yep, it's back this year and they can't wait to cut loose and have lots of fun.
MONTANA STATE
107.5 Zoo FM

Ashley McBryde Suffers a Concussion and More in Missoula Accident

We relayed the story yesterday about Ashley McBryde suffering an injury while she was in Missoula for a scheduled performance this last Wednesday night. The concert didn't happen as it was announced shortly before showtime that it would be postponed. There wasn't much for details at the time, just the generic social media post that had wellwishers hoping there wasn't a serious reason behind the cancellation. It was later revealed in a follow-up post that Ashley had been in a horseback riding accident that left her needing some medical attention from some of Missoula's fine medical professionals.
MISSOULA, MT
