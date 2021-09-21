CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out These Must-See Performers At Americana Fest

By Marcus K. Dowling
CMT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 21st year, the Americana Music Association takes over Music City for a week, honoring the melting pot of music, including roots, folk, country, blues, and soul. Americana Fest will feature hundreds of live performances at numerous Nashville venues for four nights, plus more by everyone from legendary artists to the next generation’s rising stars. Here are five of the nearly 200 artists confirmed to be “officially” in attendance at the festival who — in our estimation — are well worth taking the time to check out.

