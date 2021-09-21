Check Out These Must-See Performers At Americana Fest

Here are our top picks among live music options in the Austin area for Sept. 30-Oct. 6. Son Volt at Haute Spot. Singer-songwriter Jay Farrar's alt-country torchbearers, which in recent years have included an Austin-based rhythm section in bassist Andrew Duplantis and drummer Mark Patterson, recently released their 11th studio album, "Electro Melodier." Wilco became the bigger bang out of the mid-1990s Uncle Tupelo split, but Son Volt has hung around for the long haul too, continuing to make compelling records and putting on memorable live shows. Here's a chance to see them far away from the ACL Fest mayhem, at a terrific outdoor venue on the north end of town. One of Austin's best alt-country bands, Harvest Thieves, will open the show. $25-$55. 8 p.m. 1501 E. New Hope Drive, Cedar Park. hautespotvenue.com — P.B.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO