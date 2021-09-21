Dierks Bentley Is “Thankful For Teachers” After A Year Of Home-Schooling His Children
Dierks Bentley’s recently released BRELAND and HARDY collaboration “Beers On Me” takes on a completely different meaning if you hear him discuss the ups and downs of home-schooling his three children for the past year. “[Sometimes, I’d say] This is brutal, this is awful. No one is more thankful for teachers than parents last year, and hopefully we haven’t forgotten that lesson,” Bentley told Audacy’s Kelly Ford in the Morning show during a recent appearance.www.cmt.com
