Dierks Bentley Is “Thankful For Teachers” After A Year Of Home-Schooling His Children

MANSFIELD (CBS) – Country music star Dierks Bentley canceled a concert scheduled for this weekend at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield due to a positive test in the his touring party. Bentley announced over the weekend that he would be rescheduling a Thursday show in Maryland due to the positive test, though he noted “we are a fully vaccinated tour.” On Wednesday, Bentley announced that he “won’t be able to play” the Mansfield show either. Refunds will be processed within 30 days and no action is required by those who purchased tickets. “Keeping our band, crew and fans healthy and safe has to be our #1 priority,” Bentley posted on social media.

MANSFIELD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO