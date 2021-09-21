CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen Makes An Impressive Dancing With The Stars Debut

By Marcus K. Dowling
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance pro and Dancing With The Stars Season 24 champion Emma Slater partnered with Jimmie Allen as the country star debuted on Monday evening, September 20’s premiere episode of the 30th season of the celebrity dance contest program. The “Best Shot” vocalist admitted to being both “competitive as hell” and “nervous to death” before appearing on global television, sharing, “I dance on stage, but this is a whole different type of dancing. However, Slater added, “[Allen] has no ego. He’s just there to work hard.”

