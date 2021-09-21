Teachers get 6 free Insomnia Cookies with any purchase

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s better than a nice big coffee to give your hump day a boost? A nice, big, free coffee. To celebrate National Coffee Day, Wawa is giving away free coffee on Wednesday. Customers can get a coffee of any size all day at Wawa’s more than 940 locations. “At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!” Wawa says they expect to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO