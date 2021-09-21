CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Teachers get 6 free Insomnia Cookies with any purchase

WRAL News
WRAL News
 8 days ago

Insomnia Cookies is offering teachers a free 6–pack of cookies with any purchase!. This deal is valid in–store only through Sept. 22 at participating locations. Teachers need to show their school ID and make any purchase to redeem. There is a limit of one per customer. The offer excludes local...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Free Cookie Dough, Cereal and more at Target!

You can get several freebies at Target after Ibotta cash back! Here’s the deals:. Submit for $2.92/1 Post Marshmallow Fruity Pebbles Ibotta (limit 1) We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
SHOPPING
franchising.com

Enjoy the Perks of National Coffee Day at Dunkin’: DD Perks® Members Get a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with Any Purchase

Try 100% Guatemalan Coffee, the latest coffee in Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series. September 22, 2021 // Franchising.com // BOSTON, MA - Dunkin’ is celebrating National Coffee Day in a big way by sharing the loyalty love with a special coffee offer. All day on National Coffee Day, Wednesday, September 29, DD Perks® members can get a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase*.
RESTAURANTS
Campus Times

College students + free Insomnia cookies = a batch made in heaven

Students from campuses across Rochester flocked to Mt. Hope Ave this past Monday night for Insomnia Cookies’ Annual PJ Party. A yearly tradition since 2019, this event welcomes students back to school with some sweet deals — so long as you arrive wearing your finest sleepwear. People wrapped in fuzzy blankets and dressed in pajama pants lined the street, eating free samples of chocolate cookie butter (basically the equivalent of raw brownie batter) and dancing to Insomnia Cookies’ carefully curated playlist of TikTok hits. While the event was slow to start, by 10:00pm there was a line of eager students, myself included, stretching down the sidewalk.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia Cookies
moneysavingmom.com

Wendy’s: Free Drink with Purchase!

You can get a free drink with any purchase at Wendy’s!. For a limited time, Wendy’s is offering a free Freestyle Drink with any purchase when you order through the app!. This is valid once per day while the deal last.
FOOD & DRINKS
ourquadcities.com

Support teachers with your purchase at a local restaurant Sept. 28

A restaurant in Moline is teaming up with an educational supply store to give back to teachers. Hollar’s Bar and Grill will host an event with Teacher’s Aide 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. 10% of all purchases made during this time at the restaurant, located at 4050...
MOLINE, IL
12tomatoes.com

Flight Attendant Shares Hacks To Get Upgraded To First-Class For Free

A flight attendant has taken to TikTok to share inside industry secrets, and apparently, there are some hacks to get upgraded to first-class for free when you fly!. The flight attendant, TikTok user @cierra_mistt, explained that while the hacks are not guaranteed to land you a free, first-class ticket, airlines do give them out and there are ways to improve your chances of securing one.
LIFESTYLE
614now.com

New Insomnia Cookies opens in the Short North

Here’s one more reason you’re not going to get enough sleep at night: Insomnia Cookies has opened its second Columbus storefront. The cookie company, famous for offering in-store pickup and delivery well into the early morning hours, opened in the Short North on Sept. 21. The new store is located at 749 N. High St.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
leitesculinaria.com

Easy Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Easy gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are remarkably similar to a traditional flour chocolate chip cookie. Crisp edges with a gooey, chewy center, these gluten-free beauties are chock full of chocolate chips, too. Created by LC recipe tester Elizabeth Mason-Hill...
RECIPES
CBS Philly

Wawa Giving Away Free Coffee Wednesday To Celebrate National Coffee Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s better than a nice big coffee to give your hump day a boost? A nice, big, free coffee. To celebrate National Coffee Day, Wawa is giving away free coffee on Wednesday. Customers can get a coffee of any size all day at Wawa’s more than 940 locations. “At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” said Mike Sherlock, Wawa’s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. “We toast all those who wish to come into one of our stores to try our delicious coffee!” Wawa says they expect to give away nearly 1.88 million cups of coffee.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

Costco Is Putting Limits on These 4 Products

Costco once again is restricting how much you can buy when it comes to certain essential goods. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, shortages of some goods caused Costco to limit the amount shoppers could purchase. Now, the warehouse giant is returning to that practice. In a quarterly earnings call...
RETAIL
Best Life

Major Grocery Chains Are All Pulling This One Food From Shelves, USDA Says

If you've done your grocery shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Aldi, Albertsons, or Safeway recently, you might want to double check what's in your fridge. A food manufacturer is recalling nearly 223,000 pounds of one of its products that was sold at these major supermarkets, because it may not be safe to eat, according to a recall announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Read on to find out if you have the food at home and what the risk is, if so.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
39K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy