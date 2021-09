The producer of Pokémon Unite has offered fans an insight into future updates for the free-to-play MOBA as it heads to mobile devices from tomorrow. Masaaki Hoshino penned the open letter on the game’s official website, thanking fans for their support since the Nintendo Switch launch this past July. “Every piece of feedback has been valuable to us, whether it was constructive criticism or complimentary. We’re proud to have created an experience that has resulted in so much enthusiasm, particularly as we invite a new audience to the world of UNITE with tomorrow’s mobile launch of the game.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO