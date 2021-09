His first touch seemed harmless. And by his third touch, he was gone. That was the sequence of Ransford Gyan’s first goal on Sunday and, really, how much of the day went as St. Benedict’s, a national powerhouse in soccer, secured a 3-0 win over Delbarton, the No. 3-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, in the final game of the Delbarton Invitational Tournament in Morristown.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 11 DAYS AGO