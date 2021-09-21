CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

New upgrades to old wireless tech could enable real-time 3D motion capture

By Science X staff
techxplore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wireless technology that is helping people find their keys and wallets could one day be used for precise and real-time 3D motion capture, thanks to upgrades developed by electrical engineers at the University of California San Diego. The team's new work improves on a wireless communication technology called ultra-wideband,...

techxplore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Optimism announces upgrades enabling ‘one-click’ roll-up deployment

According to a blog post published by Optimism on Sept. 17, the team anticipates Ethereum-native protocols will be able to launch on its network in a single click by the end of October. “Any tooling that can run on Ethereum will run identically on Optimistic Ethereum,” the post highlighted, adding:
COMPUTERS
soyacincau.com

Nintendo has registered a new wireless controller under FCC. Here’s what it could mean for the Switch

Nintendo has filed a listing of what looks to be a new wireless controller under the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It’s too early to tell what it could mean for the company’s future console plans, but there’s a couple possibilities that would make sense—including the possibility of it being a new Pro Controller to go with the OLED version of the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Phys.org

Bringing real-time, fine-scale, subsurface quality control to 3D printing

3D printing is revolutionizing manufacturing by wasting much less material and energy than that by conventional machining and production line assembly. Now, researchers from Japan have made a discovery that will help companies reliably make even highly complex 3D-printed products. In a study recently published in Ultrasonics, researchers from Osaka...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Capture#Tech#Robots#Uwb#Vr#Uloc#Acm#Interactive#Wearable And Ubiquitous
lifewire.com

How New Hologram Tech Could Change Interactions in the Future

You might soon be able to feel holograms as well as see them. The growing field of holographic technology could change the way we communicate. WayRay recently showed off its new Deep Reality Display that it says can replace the traditional car dashboard with a holographic display. Holograms could soon...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Wearable magnetic induction-based approach toward 3D motion tracking

Activity recognition using wearable sensors has gained popularity due to its wide range of applications, including healthcare, rehabilitation, sports, and senior monitoring. Tracking the body movement in 3D space facilitates behavior recognition in different scenarios. Wearable systems have limited battery capacity, and many critical challenges have to be addressed to gain a trade-off among power consumption, computational complexity, minimizing the effects of environmental interference, and achieving higher tracking accuracy. This work presents a motion tracking system based on magnetic induction (MI) to tackle the challenges and limitations inherent in designing a wireless monitoring system. We integrated a realistic prototype of an MI sensor with machine learning techniques and investigated one-sensor and two-sensor configuration setups for motion reconstruction. This approach is successfully evaluated using measured and synthesized datasets generated by the analytical model of the MI system. The system has an average distance root-mean-squared error (RMSE) error of 3 cm compared to the ground-truth real-world measured data with Kinect.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

7 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design.We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, frantically tried to connect it to the back of the computer. All the while being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more. The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its poor wired relative to the dustbin.It’s easier to use and much more versatile, usually with...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Apple could be forced to switch iPhone to USB-C, for real this time

Apple might face a new problem for future Phones, thanks to an EU proposal that all chargers be fitted with a USB-C connection on the device end. If passed, this would create an issue for Apple because it continues to use a mix of wireless charging and its Lightning port, which it introduced in 2012 and has stuck with on a number of devices, but also migrated away from in others.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
vrscout.com

AXIS Full-Body Controller Makes Motion Capture Easy

Refract Technologies’ easy-to-use full-body tracking system can be used for VR, gaming, and animation. Who needs an old-fashioned controller when you have a perfectly good set of arms and legs? Singapore-based technology company Refract is working to bring motion capture to everyone, regardless of your experience with technology. And going by its successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, the market has signaled its enthusiasm.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Apps for popular smart home devices contain security flaws

New cybersecurity research from Florida Tech has found that the smartphone companion applications of 16 popular smart home devices contain "critical cryptographic flaws" that could allow attackers to intercept and modify their traffic. As Internet of Things (IoT) devices such as connected locks, motion sensors, security cameras and smart speakers...
CELL PHONES
techxplore.com

A strategy to remotely modulate the doping of 2D transistors

When fabricating electronic devices based on conventional semiconducting materials, engineers need to complete a crucial step known as doping. Doping essentially entails the introduction of impurities into semiconductors to enable the modulation of their optical, electrical, and structural properties. Although doping is a crucial step in the development of semiconductor-based...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Novel beamforming network solution for single layer printed circuit board implementation

Wireless technology enables radio and satellite communication. Central to these systems are antennas that can transmit and receive signals. As the scope of wireless technology continues to grow, the next generation of wireless systems requires multibeam antennas that are capable of efficiently handling multiple beams. To maintain stable and reliable connections between transmitters and receivers, these multibeam antennas use beamforming networks (BFNs) like the Butler and Nolen matrices. These BFNs control and direct output signals using a combination of electrical components including phase shifters and directional couplers. The type of BFNs used determines the structure of the circuit and the number of layers the circuit would need to generate a certain number of beams.
TECHNOLOGY
finchannel.com

unusual’ metamaterial could double capacity of wireless networks

Your office wall may play a part in the next generation of wireless communications. University of Toronto researchers George Eleftheriades and Sajjad Taravati have shown that reflectors made of metamaterials can channel light to enable more wireless data to be transmitted over a single frequency. They believe this newly realized...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Skullcandy Unveils New Wireless Earbuds with Skull-iQ Tech

Skullcandy has revealed two new sets of true wireless earbuds, both of which are equipped with its new Skull-iQ smart feature technology. On Tuesday, Skullcandy unveiled the Grind Fuel and Push Active, two new true wireless earbud sets that will join its already available lineup. What sets the Grind Fuel and Push Active apart from Skullcandy’s previous earbuds, however, is the company's new Skull-iQ smart feature technology.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

It's time to go completely wireless with Magfast chargers

(Pocket-lint) - The concept of wireless charging has been around for a few years now. But, unfortunately, it hasn’t entirely broken through the mainstream just yet. Premium electronic brands have started offering wireless chargers and charging stations with their products, but usually as overpriced add-ons. That’s why most people still spend their days hunting for sockets to plug in numerous devices, be they laptops, cellphones, portable speakers, watches, or tablets.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy