CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

AM News Brief: Easing COVID Rules For Skiers, MountainStar Healthcare Expansion & Federal Dollars Could Mean Fewer Car-Wildlife Crashes

kuer.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville-based HCA Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy the five hospitals owned by Steward Healthcare in Utah. The facilities are in Layton, West Jordan, West Valley and Lehi, and also includes Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. HCA owns nearly 190 hospitals throughout the country. It operates as MountainStar Healthcare locally with eight current hospitals in Utah including St. Mark’s in Salt Lake City and Ogden Regional Medical Center. — Elaine Clark.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
West Jordan, UT
Cars
City
Lehi, UT
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
Layton, UT
Health
City
Layton, UT
City
West Jordan, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Local
Utah Cars
State
Montana State
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
Park City, UT
Health
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Hca#Health Care#Drought#Hca Healthcare#Steward Healthcare#St Mark#Vail Resorts#Kitchen Academy#Mountain West News Bureau#Imperial#Metropolitan#Associated Press
CBS News

CDC "strongly recommends" COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it "strongly recommends" the COVID-19 vaccine before or during pregnancy, and it issued a call for "urgent action" to increase vaccination rates as COVID cases and deaths rise among mostly unvaccinated pregnant Americans. The CDC says there have been more than 125,000...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy