AM News Brief: Easing COVID Rules For Skiers, MountainStar Healthcare Expansion & Federal Dollars Could Mean Fewer Car-Wildlife Crashes
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has signed an agreement to buy the five hospitals owned by Steward Healthcare in Utah. The facilities are in Layton, West Jordan, West Valley and Lehi, and also includes Salt Lake Regional Medical Center. HCA owns nearly 190 hospitals throughout the country. It operates as MountainStar Healthcare locally with eight current hospitals in Utah including St. Mark’s in Salt Lake City and Ogden Regional Medical Center. — Elaine Clark.www.kuer.org
