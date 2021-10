Since the Jackson Hole symposium and the FOMC minutes, the pandemic has worsened in the US, while economic growth appears to be losing steam. These suggest that all monetary policy measures will stay unchanged with asset purchases staying at US$120B per month and the Fed funds rate target at 0-0.25%. We don’t expect any breakthrough news about QE tapering. The Fed would likely reiterate that it could happen some time this year, without making formal announcement. The updates on the median dot plot will draw close attention. This whole picture could be different with only one or two members change views. The Fed’s staff will also release the latest economic projections at the meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO