Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

It's been over 10 years since the McDonald's on Libson Street in Lewiston was demolished after it moved to a new building up the street near Dollar Tree. The restaurant was opened here back in 1966 as one of the very first McDonald's restaurants in Maine. For decades, it still had the original style McDonald's sign with the ginormous golden arches which read "McDonald's Hamburgers." Since the move up the street, the lot has been empty with just the faint sign of what used to be there.

