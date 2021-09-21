CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life Is Beautiful Returns to Las Vegas, Signaling Comeback of Mass Gatherings in City

By Melinda Sheckells
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"This feels like a dream I had many, many times last year," said Billie Eilish to the sold-out crowd as she closed out Life is Beautiful 2021 in Downtown Las Vegas Sunday night. That longed-for notion of performing at or attending a major live event was echoed by the more than 180,000 who attended the three-day music and art festival, which not only signaled the return of mass gatherings to Las Vegas but also kicked off Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" World Tour.

