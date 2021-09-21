CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival goes off without a hitch

By A.J. O'Leary, Editor
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTourists and locals alike enjoyed cold drinks, local food, live music and more at the Lynchburg Beer, Wine & Cider Festival this weekend. The event took place on Saturday in Riverfront Park. Attendees were able to choose from over 50 different options of craft beer, ciders and wine. Over 50 local artisans were also present at the festival, along with local food vendors and several bands who performed throughout the day. The festival is operated by OMINE Productions.

