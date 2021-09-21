CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to announce new Echo devices on September 28

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has officially announced that it’ll hold its big hardware event on Tuesday, September 28. While the company didn’t explicitly mention or hint at what is expected to be announced at its fall event, the invite said there’ll be “news about our latest Amazon devices, features and services.” We expect to see new Echo and Amazon devices at the event.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Enterprise, monitors and more are on sale

You can currently get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Enterprise for just $830 at Amazon.com. This Chromebook features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 36 percent discount that will get you $470 savings. It comes in Mercury Gray, and it also features stylus support; hence it arrives with a built-in S Pen. If you don’t want to spend that much on a new Chromebook, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that features a 13.3-inch UHD AMOLED display. Inside this Laptop, you also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor for just $692 after a 31 percent discount that translates to $307.99 savings for those interested in picking one up.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
SPY

Take Back Control of Your Entertainment System With a Universal Remote

Does your entertainment room look like the lost and found box at a RadioShack? Do you have more controllers and remotes than actual TVs or devices? Have the drawers in your TV stand become a labyrinth of remotes and controllers for your DVD/Blu-Ray player, TV, Apple TV, AV receiver and soundbar? If so, a universal remote is a must-have item for you to regain your sanity and simplify your viewing experience. Universal remotes can be programmed to control every aspect of your home entertainment system and consolidate your system down to one remote. That’s right — you can control your Apple...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Best Wireless Range Extenders

“Can you hear me now?” Dropped calls may be a thing of the past (well, most of the time) but there’s a new dead zone in town and it’s running (choppy) circles around your WiFi. While routers will get you online, their signal strength will only go so far, especially if you live in a house or work in a large office. The larger the space, the harder it is to pick up a signal or stay connected. Getting a strong WiFi signal also depends on the layout of your space and the number of devices you’re connecting to the Internet....
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Paperwhite#Kindle Oasis#Verge#Echo Loop#Echo Frames#Goodereader#Amazon Canada#Cad
pocketnow.com

Rumor: Samsung will call its top-end 2022 flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, Not Note 22 Ultra

Even though it’s months away, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series’ rumors and leaks have started making waves on Twitter and elsewhere. Last week, the first 3D render images of the S22 series, including S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra showed up on the web. In a follow-up report, a leaked picture of the S22 battery revealing its battery capacity, and the battery supplier showed up. Amid all the rumors and talks, there were also rumors claiming Samsung would rename the S22 Ultra to Note 22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac and more are on sale

We start today’s deals with some of the best laptops and desktop PCs available in the market. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM and Apple silicon. This means that you can get the Space Gray model for $1,199. Jaime recommends the Silver color option, as it tends to age better, but this option will only get you $49 savings, as it is listed for $1,250. If you opt for the 512GB storage variant, you will also see that the Space Gray model will get you better savings than the Silver model, even though the difference isn’t huge, as you can pick them up for $1,399 and $1,400, respectively.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

TOSY Flying Duo Review : Like a TRON Light Disc, but real

Today we’re taking a peek at the TOSY Flying Duo – two flying toys from RoboFi that roll with LED lights aplenty. The TOSY Flying Disc and the TOSY Boomerang make up the TOSY Flying Duo, sold together in a package originally crowdfunded with Kickstarter. We’ve been playing with both of these devices for a couple of weeks, and they’re … Continue reading
RETAIL
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Disney and Amazon partner to bring “Hey, Disney!” to Echo devices

If your kids, or you yourself, are pretty much addicted to anything Disney, there’s a new Alexa skill that you can activate on your Echo devices by next year. The “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant will work with Alexa on supported Echo devices not just in your home but also across all Walt Disney World Resort hotel rooms. Fans will be able to interact with Disney characters, have storytelling sessions, listen to jokes, fun facts, and have other interactive adventures through the smart speaker.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The Best Turntables Under $500

Vinyl is more popular than ever, and it continues to be the preferred listening medium for audiophile, and delivery method for artists. Large artwork, easy to read liner notes, and analog sound are just some of the advantages vinyl has over digital files. Yes, your albums can wear, warp, and scratch, but they’ll last a lifetime if you take care of them correctly. A number of current pop artists have released vinyl versions of their latest records, from Harry Styles to Billie Eilish. Classic albums like Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde, Marvin Gaye’s What’s...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best iPhone 13 Accessories To Buy for that Shiny New iPhone

Table of Contents  Best Cases Best Cables and Chargers  Other Cool iPhone 13 Accessories Just picked up the new iPhone 13? Whether you’re the type to upgrade your iPhone every year or you’re finally ditching your old device — with its shattered screen and 45-minute battery life — one thing is certain: you’re going to need some new iPhone 13 accessories. Of course, the number of new accessories you need to buy will depend on what your last phone model was. For example, if you just upgraded from an 11 or older, you may want to pick up a MagSafe charger. MagSafe allows for...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s working from home or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $95.99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds. If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 52% discount (that’s an almost $104 savings) for as long as...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Sony Smart TVs, home theater sound systems and more are on sale today

You can currently get terrific savings on several smart TVs over at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Sony A80J 77-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD smart Google TV that’s currently getting a 25 percent discount that will get you a whopping $1,001.99 savings meaning that you can pick this model up for $2,998. The smaller Sony A80J 65-inch option sells for $1,798 after receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $500 savings. But if you still want a massive 75-inch display, you can also check out the Sony X80J 75-inch Ultra HD LED smart Google TV that is available for $1,098 after a 27 percent discount that will get you $401.99 savings.
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

Amazon Launches Ad-Supported Streamer IMDb TV In The UK

Amazon’s premium free streaming service, IMDb TV, launched today in the UK. The ad-supported platform feature IMDb TV Originals such as Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, Moment of Truth, and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, plus a library of movies and shows including Pulp Fiction, Anger Management, The English Patient, Person of Interest, Community, and 2 Broke Girls. UK Prime and non-Prime customers can access IMDb TV through the “IMDb TV – Popular Movies and TV – free with ads” carousel within the Prime Video app. In the coming weeks, the free streaming service will also be available via a standalone app on Fire TV. “IMDb TV has created a free-to-consumer destination by combining a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “Today’s UK launch marks a major step in our mission to deliver customers widely appealing content and globally relevant storytelling, through a personalized, free streaming experience.”
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Black Friday desktop computer deals: What to expect

Black Friday is right around the corner. In fact, it’s under two months away. Now that fall is here, you’re ready to start thinking about what your holiday shopping list should look like. So you might as well take advantage of the time you have now to get prepared. There are certain trends that you’re sure to see and possibly expect. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, there are always so many great ones. From TVs to smart home devices, there’s plenty to love. But many people take a look at the sales for one thing:...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Amazon Made a Wall-E Robot for $999 🤯, Google Pixel 6 Pricing 👀 & more!

Spotify is to be blamed for your iPhone’s terrible battery life on iOS 15. Don’t worry, we do have official news today but they’re so good we’re gonna leave them on for later in the show. First, let’s talk about iPhones and battery life issues that I actually do agree with. We know iPhones have never been the best at this, but things have been worse with iOS 15, at least with the 12 Series and we might have found a specific cause. Spotify has officially acknowledged that their app is causing battery drain and overheating issues on both iOS 15 and 14.8. A user on Twitter claims that his brand new iPhone 12 mini got extremely hot and lost around 1% of battery per minute, while only having the Spotify app opened. He tried all of the recommended actions but the issue continued. On a forum post the company thanked users for the reports and said they passed on the information to the relevant team and assured that they are looking into it and urged other users having the issue to subscribe for whenever they have a new statement. They also said you cold try restarting or a clean reinstall of the app, as well as disabling background app refresh but, it doesn’t seem to be working too well. Here’s the thing, I’ve been dealing with Spotify battery drain for ever, so I’m shocked this is considered new. Let’s see how it evolves.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy