Fantasy football waivers: Should you keep or cut these 7 players ahead of Week 3?

By Charles Curtis
 9 days ago
You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 3 of fantasy football in 2021.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

It’s another week with some intriguing names on waivers, so here are some players you might consider dropping for them:

1

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

This is sort of a place-holder for borderline backup QBs in non-two-QB leagues. It’s not just that Tagovailoa is injured, but if you don’t have another player to drop, go ahead and take backups like him, Sam Darnold, Mac Jones and others and drop them if you can grab a player like Tony Pollard.

VERDICT: Drop him

2

RB Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints

I thought he’d have a Latavius Murray-like role in the Saints’ offense behind Alvin Kamara, with some standalone FLEX value in addition to being a possible RB1 if Kamara were to get hurt.

But after a three-carry performance against the Panthers, it’s clear that’s not the case. In deep leagues, keep him in case Kamara gets hurt if you have a deep bench. Otherwise?

VERDICT: Drop him

3

RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars

It seemed like he’d have similar value behind James Robinson after a nine-carry Week 1, but with the Jags trailing, Hyde got just two touches.

The Jaguars are going to trail A LOT so …

VERDICT: Drop him

4

WR D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars

The numbers, on the surface, aren’t great: just four targets last week that resulted in one catch for 19 yards. He did score a 41-yard touchdown in Week 1 but that was against the Texans.

That said, as I mentioned above, the Jags will be trailing a lot and that means volume for the wideouts. I’d hang on to him for a couple more weeks.

VERDICT: Keep him

5

WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles

A dud of a Week 2 game isn’t what you should look at. Through two games, he’s been targeted 11 times. The next two weeks, he faces the Cowboys and Chiefs, two teams that should feature a lot of passing volume.

VERDICT: Keep him

6

RB Trey Sermon, San Francisco 49ers

Sigh. I know. You spent a fairly high pick on the rookie who now has … one carry four eight yards. He’s reportedly in the concussion protocol, too.

But the Niners are having some RB health problems. I say you’ve got to hang on to him more even though he’s hardly been used.

VERDICT: Keep him

7

RB Giovani Bernard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s clear he’s a distant third on the depth chart in Tampa. That’s it.

VERDICT: Drop him

