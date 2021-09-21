7 Ways to Launch a Product or Service Successfully
So, it's finally time to launch that new service or product you've been looking forward to. A traditional launch has evolved; it's no longer enough to engage a public relations firm and write a press release; it'll take more. When it comes to the press, competition is extreme, and catchy things get trending within minutes. It will be difficult to stay relevant with the amount of news that is pushed out to consumers on a second-by-second basis.www.lasvegasherald.com
Comments / 0