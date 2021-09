Percentage of NJ voters who say Gov. Murphy has done a good job on COVID-19, according to poll. Gov. Phil Murphy continues to get good grades (62%) from New Jersey voters on his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a majority believing his administration bears at least some responsibility for the number of related deaths in nursing homes and the pain experienced by small businesses in the state, according to a new Monmouth University Poll. The poll also found that just 27% believe the governor has done a bad job on the public health crisis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO