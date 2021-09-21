CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Here Is Why You Should Eat at Torchy’s in Shreveport Today

By Krystal Montez
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's the perfect day for a taco. After all, it is Taco Tuesday today and Torchy's Taco seems to have a taco for every taste bud out there. Besides the fact that we are all craving a delicious taco, we can help our fellow Louisianians still dealing with the relief efforts of Hurricane Ida.

710keel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Travel Plaza Is Coming to Blanchard

More big news for Blanchard today. Mayor Jim Galambos tells KEEL News another major player in the retail world is coming to town. The Mayor says a Love's Travel Stop will be opening in Blanchard next year. The gigantic travel plaza just north of Shreveport will open at the intersection...
BLANCHARD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Will Mardi Gras Parades Return to the Streets of Louisiana in 2022?

Will Louisiana miss another year of 'Letting the Good Times Roll' in 2022? Good question, because revelers statewide want to know!. Remember all the way back to Mardi Gras 2020? There were reports of hundreds of guests at a Mardi Gras bal in southwest Louisiana getting sick with flu-like symptoms. That was before we really knew about COVID-19. Even then, outlets like the Washington Post thought the flu itself was a bigger threat than coronavirus. Then came March 9, 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana. Even then, most of us shrugged our shoulders and went our merry way. To be fair, we had no idea what we were facing. Airports were still full and Disney was still packed. Oh, what a difference 18-months makes!
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Shreveport, LA
Food & Drinks
Shreveport, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Restaurants
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Restaurants
KEEL Radio

16 Key Comic Books About Louisiana People And Places

In 2021, the state of Louisiana really made an impact in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With Monica Rambeau (Louisiana native in the MCU and Marvel comics) gaining her powers in the Disney+ show Wandavision, then Sam Wilson (Louisiana native in the MCU) showing us his Louisiana home and heritage, before taking over as Captain America in the MCU, Louisiana took center stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

John Bel Extends Louisiana’s Mask Mandate Another Month

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has extended his statewide COVID-19 mask mandate another 4 weeks. During today's news conference, the Governor acknowledged that the state's 'fourth surge' is tapering off, but says we need another month of the mandate to keep the state safe. The Governor specifically pointed out that the statewide mandate includes K-12 schools and college campuses. "We're seeing improvement in the percentage of positivity and hospitalizations", Edwards said.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Steer Gets Loose at East Texas State Fair; Chaos on the Midway

After a steer escaped it's handler, the East Texas State Fair quickly turned into Running of the Bulls. In case you haven't noticed, it's absolutely state fair season, y'all. The smell of livestock, corn dogs, and funnel cakes fill the air, I absolutely love this time of year. This weekend, our neighbors in East Texas held their East Texas State Fair. Many fair-lovers here in Shreveport-Bossier may have made the short drive to Tyler to get in on the carnival action ahead of our own state fair, which takes place at the end of October.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Tornado#Food Drink#Taco Tuesday#Louisianians#Inquirer Com#Cnn#Luckily Torchy S Taco
News Radio 710 KEEL

Powerball Fever Continues to Climb in Louisiana

The jackpot in the Powerball drawing keeps climbing. There was no winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $570 million for the Wednesday night drawing. This puts the prize at #11 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. The lump sum payout for this big jackpot is $410 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

See Shreveport-Bossier’s Top 10 Restaurants for Diet Cheat Days

Dieting? It really sucks, doesn't it? Especially when you live in Shreveport-Bossier, LA and you're constantly surrounded by the best food in the world!. However, if there's anything we learned during this insane pandemic, it's that eating healthy and staying fit is the best way to avoid getting sick. They say summer bodies are made in the winter but everyone needs a cheat day, especially if you've been dieting for a while! I've always heard that if you're really craving something, you should feed the urge, just in moderation. I've also read that an occasional cheat day can help rev up your metabolism. It's a mental game for a lot of us. So, maybe just stick to the pint of Blue Bell instead of the whole half gallon?
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Being a Teacher a Good Thing in Louisiana?

I read the other day that being a teacher was the 5th overall childhood dream job for kids. So you've gone to school, got your degree, and decorated your classroom... Should that classroom be in Louisiana or elsewhere for the sake of your career?. According to Wallethub.com, the best place...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

POLL: Do You Like the New Look of Shreveport Police Cars?

You will soon be seeing lots of new Shreveport police cars rolling on the streets. And they will not look like those of old. SPD is transitioning to black police cruisers. They have about 80 cars in the parking lot outside of Stage Works in downtown Shreveport. These Ford Interceptors are being outfitted with all the equipment needed to get them on the road. But that process takes time. TEECO does all of the outfitting for the cars and it takes about a day to do just one car. And some of the items needed are in short supply.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

No Powerball Winner – Jackpot Climbs Again

No winner in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbs to more than $523 million. This puts the prize at #16 on our list of the top 20 lottery jackpots in the nation. Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:
LOTTERY
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy