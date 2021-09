I miss football games. Yes, today we have some of the best simulations of the beautiful game available to us, with graphics so realistic you can probably see the beads of sweat on Paul Pogba’s head. But these days, if your interest is football, you’re limited to only two mainstream series: FIFA or PES/eFootball. Back in the golden days of gaming there was endless choice to tickle your fancy, you indeed had FIFA and International Superstar Soccer (PES), but you could also take your choice from the likes of Kick-Off, Super Soccer, Striker, Actua Soccer, Sega Worldwide Soccer — the list can go on and on.

FIFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO