The Fugees to Reunite for the First Time in 15 Years

The Fugees are back! After 15 long years, the inimitable Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel finally took to the stage together last night for an intimate impromptu show in New York ahead of their forthcoming world tour. Given the band's tumultuous history, and the shots Ms. Hill, Wyclef and Pras have taken at each other in the press over the past decade-and-a-half, this was something that fans might have previously assumed unthinkable. But from all reports, the show was spectacular, with all three members seeming overjoyed to be onstage performing their classics. For those of us not lucky enough to see the show ourselves, videos have mercifully been uploaded to YouTube of the trio performing many of their hits, including "Ready Or Not", "How Many Mics", and "Killing Me Softly"; the show seems to have been worth it for the spectacle of Ms. Hill's wild, regal dress alone. Watch clips of the Fugees performing together above and below. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO