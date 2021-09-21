CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fugees to Reunite for the First Time in 15 Years

By Jonathan Rowe
Spin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in 15 years, the Fugees will reunite. The group is coming together to celebrate the f. Initially, a person close to the group said that Lauryn Hill, Wyclef and Pras were set to perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Lagos, Nigeria on September 25, at the time, the person familiar with the situation said that the group was going to tape their set the weekend of the 18th, however, one of the members was ill and the set couldn’t move forward.

