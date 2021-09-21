CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver Cited For One Vehicle Crash in Brown County

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne driver was cited after a vehicle overturned into a ditch in Brown County yesterday evening. According to Illinois State Police District 20 reports, a 2018 black Nissan Altima driven by 24 year old Jorge P. Silva of Fort Worth Texas was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 24 just east of Mt. Sterling near 1100 East. Silva then attempted to turn into a private drive and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its top in a nearby ditch. No injuries were reported to Silva or two passengers.

