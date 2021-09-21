Dillard Peters Jr.

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDillard Peters, Jr. age 67, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born October 29, 1953, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Dillard and Stella Mae Hall Peters.-Preceded in death by brothers: Junior, Jonas, Steve, and John Bill.- His sisters: Margaret and Mildred. -He is survived by his wife: Gearline Dunn Peters of Jackson, KY.-His daughter: Veronica Southwood- His sons: Greg (Julie) Peters, Alan Peters, and Brandon (Regina) Peters.-His grandchildren: Eric Peters, Brayden Southwood, Sarah Peters, Dalton Peters, and Joe Southwood.-His brothers: Frank Peters, Ronald Peters, Ray (Brenda) Peters, Roy Peters.- His sisters: Janice Turner, Judy Barnett, Mary Peters.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. -Masks requested be worn due to COVID outbreak. -All visitors are requested to take precautionary measures.

