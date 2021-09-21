CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eero offers a third option in its Pro 6 line-up

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this week, you can finally pick up a two-pack of Eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers for under $400. The move by the Amazon-owned company gives you more price-palatable choices for upgrading your existing Wi-Fi router to a faster, more powerful option. First announced when the Eero...

Comments / 0

