Eero offers a third option in its Pro 6 line-up

Looking for one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers for gaming? Right now you can save on the Eero Pro 6 and get the 3-pack for just $449.25 total when using code PRO21 during checkout. That's a $150 discount off its regular price, and it's a deal you won't find anywhere else even on Amazon where this system is normally sold. While we have seen deals on the Eero Pro 6 in the past, the best price it has ever dropped to on Amazon was around $480 for last year's Black Friday. This is a great deal, but the code could expire at any time.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO