TMNT’s April comes to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: First look

By Mary Dehart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon All-Star Brawl is on the way, and with it, the antics of a silly cast of Nickelodeon characters duking it out in the fighting arena. Developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon’s spin on a Super Smash Bros.-style fighting game will feature familiar faces like SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, along with some of Nicktoon’s most popular characters. And with the introduction of so many unconventional fighters comes the opportunity for new ones to enter the fighting arena, including April O’Neil, a star of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

