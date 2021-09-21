Diana Butler

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDiana Butler, age 52, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 21, 1969, at Hazard, KY, and was the daughter of the late Estill and Nancy Gross Butler.-Preceded also in death by her sister: Kathy Clay.- She is survived by her daughters: Tiffany Gross and Susan (Josh) Miller of Jackson, KY.- Son: Robert (Melissa) Butler of Jetts Creek, KY; Sister: Delores (Joey) Strong of Whick, KY; Her brothers: Ader (Pam) Butler, Donnie (Carol) Butler and Estill (Judy) Butler, JR all of Jackson, KY.-Four grandchildren: Kinley Helton, Aubri Butler, Sherissa Napier, and Brantlee Campbell.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler officiating.-Burial in the Neddie Strong Cemetery, Sulphur Gap Road, Whick, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Masks requested be worn and extreme caution measures to be observed due to the recent COVID outbreak.

