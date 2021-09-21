Neat’s first all-new microphone in the Turtle Beach era is the drab-looking Skyline
Neat Microphones has unveiled its first truly new mic since Turtle Beach bought the company in January, and… it’s not what you’d expect. The normally quirky Neat has unveiled the Skyline, a USB condenser mic billed as an “elegant” design reminiscent of skyscrapers but, frankly, is rather generic. It looks a little too much like everyday office audio conference hardware, a beard trimmer or (if you’re feeling generous) a pen in an inkwell. It’s certainly a far cry from the whimsical Widgets and Bees you’ve come to know from Neat so far.wmleader.com
