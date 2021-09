If you are a Windows user, you might have installed and uninstalled several programs. The process to uninstall a program is straightforward. Simply launch the Control Panel, select the program, and click on the Uninstall button. But some programs leave some residues on the computer after uninstallation. Discord is such a type of app. Hence, Discord requires a few more steps after uninstalling it from the Control Panel if you want to remove it completely from your system. In this article, we will explain how to completely uninstall Discord from a Windows 11/10 PC.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO